Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:CCS traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 344,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,636. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $103.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

