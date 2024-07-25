Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 5.2%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.72). 9,443,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,282% from the average session volume of 683,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.60 ($2.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.35) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.01 million, a P/E ratio of -736.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.14.

Ceres Power Holdings plc engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell and electrochemical technology in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's technology includes Ceres Power, a solid oxide fuel cell technology used for distributed power generation, commercial power, and marine and motive power sectors; and Ceres Hydrogen, a solid oxide electrolyser cell SOEC technology to produce green hydrogen.

