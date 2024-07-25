ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 1,966,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,393. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.