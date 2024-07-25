Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Down 3.2%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $308.61 and last traded at $309.94. 193,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,429,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $3,887,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.