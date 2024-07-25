Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

CHKP stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $184.25. 529,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.86. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $125.68 and a 1 year high of $184.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

