Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after buying an additional 1,499,857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,649.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,322,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,294,312 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,140.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,255,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 1,225,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,270.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 997,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,484,000 after buying an additional 978,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.