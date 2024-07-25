Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,105 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 136,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,971. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

