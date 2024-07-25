Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,096 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 474,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 192,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,920. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

