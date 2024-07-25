Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 7,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,985. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.15. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $40.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

