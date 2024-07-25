Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 891,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

