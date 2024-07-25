Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 8,506 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $4,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 2,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,795. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

See Also

