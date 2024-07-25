Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,264.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,765 shares of company stock worth $973,772 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RYTM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

