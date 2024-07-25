Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,942 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 10.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,935 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.14. 258,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

