Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinetik by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,314,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,158,000 after buying an additional 1,134,570 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 1,992.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,164,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,308 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth about $31,589,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.4 %

Kinetik stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,759. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.92. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 122.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KNTK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Stories

