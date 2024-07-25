Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth $4,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Spire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.15. 5,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,217. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Insider Transactions at Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Spire

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

