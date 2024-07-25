Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $157,043,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,736,000 after acquiring an additional 327,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after acquiring an additional 281,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,809. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.72 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

