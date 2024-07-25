Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLX. Argus raised shares of Clorox to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $132.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

