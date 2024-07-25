Close Brothers Group (CBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) will post its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 504.50 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 232,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,693. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.22 million, a PE ratio of 531.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($12.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 462.74.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Close Brothers Group

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.54), for a total value of £40,075.20 ($51,830.32). In the last three months, insiders have bought 92 shares of company stock valued at $44,950. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.89) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.54).

View Our Latest Analysis on CBG

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.