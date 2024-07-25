Close Brothers Group (CBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) will post its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.
Shares of CBG stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 504.50 ($6.52). The company had a trading volume of 232,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,693. The stock has a market capitalization of £759.22 million, a PE ratio of 531.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 953 ($12.33). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 468.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 462.74.
In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Mike Morgan sold 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.54), for a total value of £40,075.20 ($51,830.32). In the last three months, insiders have bought 92 shares of company stock valued at $44,950. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
