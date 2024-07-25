Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
CBGPF remained flat at $9.05 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $9.78.
Close Brothers Group Company Profile
