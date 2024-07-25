Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.21% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $75,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,045,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,254,178,000 after buying an additional 6,933,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $406,360,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $354,822,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,732. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $80.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

