Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Issues Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.49.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Community Bank System

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $855,298.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.