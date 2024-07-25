Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Community Trust Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.