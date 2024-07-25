Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 44.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 821.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 498,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 444,489 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 256,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Down 1.5 %

CDAQ traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,527. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

