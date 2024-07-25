CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.52

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €15.52 ($16.87) and last traded at €15.60 ($16.96), with a volume of 151837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.79 ($17.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $813.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

