CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Short Interest Update

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at C$18.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.52.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

