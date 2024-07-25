CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CompX International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

About CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 998.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.