Contrasting MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) & Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MediaAlpha and Nutex Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.49 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -21.59 Nutex Health $247.65 million 0.16 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -0.74

MediaAlpha has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. MediaAlpha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MediaAlpha and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57 Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

MediaAlpha presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Nutex Health has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,897.34%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than MediaAlpha.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Nutex Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

