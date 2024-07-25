COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 453.8% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,312,500 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the June 30th total of 2,042,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,189.8 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance
Shares of CICOF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.