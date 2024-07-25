COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Up 453.8% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,312,500 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the June 30th total of 2,042,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,189.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of CICOF remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.