Cosmos Trading Down 11.3% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $5.82 or 0.00009058 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $106.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

