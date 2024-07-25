CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 929,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,126. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.59, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

