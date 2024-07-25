Covestor Ltd Acquires 447 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. StockNews.com raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. William Blair cut Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.