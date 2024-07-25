Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 434.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Roblox were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,105. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

