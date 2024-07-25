Covestor Ltd Buys 1,846 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Coursera were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $52,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,701 shares during the last quarter. Emory University bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $17,893,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $14,526,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares in the company, valued at $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $152,966.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock valued at $797,237 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Stock Down 3.7 %

Coursera stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

