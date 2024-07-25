Covestor Ltd Buys 728 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 307.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $85.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

