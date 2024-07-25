Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,637 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $49,533,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,766,000 after purchasing an additional 723,755 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

FNB opened at $14.89 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

