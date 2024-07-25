Covestor Ltd Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at $1,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MWA. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

