Covestor Ltd Has $76,000 Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in AES by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AES by 7.8% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

