Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.9 %

CRARY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 129,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,690. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.47. Crédit Agricole has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.5657 per share. This is a boost from Crédit Agricole’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

