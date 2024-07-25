Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CFO Sarah Js Glickman Sells 5,496 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Js Glickman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,535 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $59,849.65.

Criteo Trading Up 0.3 %

CRTO stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 449,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,608,000 after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $1,580,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

