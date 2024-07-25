Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $11.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00042046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

