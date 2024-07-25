Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

CCK traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 2,337,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,870 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.