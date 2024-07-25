CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in July

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Stock Performance

Shares of CSLLY traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,864. CSL has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

