CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Down 3.7%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 176,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,043,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

