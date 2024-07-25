Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $0.25

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $300.84 million and approximately $65.12 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,148,511,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,520,802 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is the governance token of the Curve Finance protocol, used to incentivize liquidity providers and engage more users in the governance of the protocol. CRV is used for voting, staking and boosting, allowing users to acquire voting power and earn a boost of up to 2.5x on the liquidity they provide. CRV holders can stake their CRV to receive trading fees from the Curve protocol, and 50% of the trading fees are distributed to veCRV holders. Curve Finance was created by Michael Egorov, the CTO of NuCypher, a computer and network security company. Curve Finance is an automated market maker protocol designed to facilitate the swapping of tokens with low fees and slippage, and its pricing formula is designed to minimize slippage as much as possible. The max supply of CRV is 3.03b and was officially launched on the 13th of August 2020.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

