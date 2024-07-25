CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 433,332 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of CVS Health worth $54,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.54. 7,622,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,595,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

