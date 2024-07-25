DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BCB Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tara L. French bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $163,776. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

