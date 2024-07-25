DA Davidson Raises Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $29.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 120,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,228. Veritex has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

