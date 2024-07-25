Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $265.76 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $272.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock worth $19,161,154. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.