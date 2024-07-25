DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.66.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

About DAVIDsTEA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.