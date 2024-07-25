DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of DTEA stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.