Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 155.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.